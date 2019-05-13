IDA paid €7.5m for site near Intel’s Leixlip base last year

IDA Ireland paid out €7.5 million for an 18-acre site at Collinstown in Leixlip, Co Kildare, last year.

The pay-out is more than double the next highest amount that the IDA spent on any individual land purchase in 2018.

Chip giant Intel has its sprawling Irish headquarters at Collinstown. An IDA spokesman would not be drawn on the reasons behind the purchase as the agency does not comment on current or potential client activity.

The purchase was made on November 14th last year and coincided with Intel drawing up plans for a new $4 billion (€3.53 billion) manufacturing fabrication facility at the Leixlip site. That application is before Kildare County Council.

The IDA spokesman said the agency had a national development mandate “to acquire sites for industrial development and job creation. This is done where IDA believes industrial development will, or is likely to, occur as a result of an acquisition or purchase. IDA Ireland’s land bank is a key part of IDA’s selling proposition to foreign investors.”

In her written Dáil reply to TD Maurice Quinlivan (Sinn Féin) on IDA acquisitions, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said: “It is important that the IDA has a supply of available properties that can be offered to firms considering making job-rich investments in Ireland, particularly for the regions.

“This helps diminish the lead-in time for potential investments and can be a key factor in securing projects for regional locations.”

Kilkenny and Cork

The response also confirms that the IDA last February paid €3.44 million for 69 acres at Gorteens and Kilmurray, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny. And it paid €1.1 million for lands at Loughbeg, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, last December.

In total the IDA spent €16.7 million on land and building purchases over 2017 and 2018.

The Minister also confirmed the IDA paid out €5.14 million in rent last year. The includes €2.09 million for its headquarters at Wilton Park House in Dublin.

The agency has a network of offices overseas. The figures show that €505,477 was paid in rent for its New York office. In addition, the IDA spent €315,814 for rent of its London office. In the case of both New York and London, the IDA shares accommodation with another State agency or the Government.

The figures also show that the IDA spent €179,199 in rent for its Mountainview offices in California and €118,033 for offices in Chicago.