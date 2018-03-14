German university seeking building in Dublin

A private third-level German educator has retained agent Lambert Smith Hampton to source a 929-1,394sq m (10,000-15,000sq ft) building in Dublin suitable for education use.

Founded in 1998, IUBH University of Applied Sciences is a private, state-recognised university of business and management. It offers on-campus degree and masters programmes taught in English, dual study degree programmes taught in German, and online study programmes taught in German and English.

It has 13 campuses and a student population of 15,000 spread throughout Germany, with centres in cities like Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt.

IUBH works with corporates in Germany, and its courses are characterised by regular switching between on-campus study and practical training at a partner company.

It chose Ireland to expand its operations because it is English-speaking and hosts a considerable number of major multinational companies.

IUBH intends to offer from its Dublin base masters programmes in finance and accounting, hospitality, IT management, leadership and management, and marketing, plus an MBA in international business.