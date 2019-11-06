Dublin 15 warehouse and office unit seeks €1.5m

Agent Harvey is quoting a price of €1.5 million for a warehouse and office facility at Nortwest Business Park in Dublin 11.

Unit 508B comprises a gross external area of 1,393sq m (14,994sq ft). The warehouse area extends to 1,115sq m (12,002sq ft) and has a clear internal height of 8.8m (29 ft) with loading access via one full-height level access door and one dock leveller. The warehouse is fully racked and is available by way of separate negotiation.

Two-storey offices and staff facilities comprising 278sq m ( 2,992sq ft) are situated to the front of the building and provide a mix of open plan and cellular offices, a generous reception and ladies and gents toilet accommodation. Finishes include suspended ceilings, recessed light fittings, data cabling, and an intruder alarm system.

Unit 508B is is located in phase two of Northwest Business Park, in an area commonly referred to as the “island site”. The site is bounded by Mitchelstown Road to the front and Kilshane Way to the rear, offering dual road profile and easy access to the N2/M50 and M2/N3 link road.

Northwest Business Park is situated 6.4km from both the N2/M50 (junction 5) and N3/M50 (junction 6) providing easy access to Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel. Nearby occupiers include Masterlink, Glanmore Foods, the Pallet Network, Sonas Bathrooms and VWR International.