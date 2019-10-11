Central Bank warns of recession, Glass Bottle offers and Paschal’s porridge

The Central Bank has warned of a “marked deterioration in economic conditions” in the event of the no-deal Brexit with the domestic economy effectively falling into recession next year, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy .

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) has secured first-round offers from a number of bidders, including Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore Group and US real estate group Hines, for an 80 per cent stake in the former Irish Glass Bottle Site in Ringsend, according to sources. Joe Brennan reports.

The Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) has agreed a ¤40 million loan with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to part-fund the development of its city centre campus. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

The liquidators of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) have lost an appeal against a 2017 London court ruling that stopped them clawing back taxes paid in the UK by Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society, writes Joe Brennan.

Caveat laments our inability to do long-term planning even though we respond well to an immediate crisis.

Like Goldilocks’ porridge, growth in the economy can be too cold, too hot, or just right writes John FitzGerald, and this was Paschal Donohoe’s challenge when framing Budget 2020.

For Ireland, there can be no such thing as a bright side of Brexit, writes Mark Paul in Agenda, as he takes business’ temperature.

Vicki O’Toole, a late starter in business, has proved her mettle by steering JJ O’Toole Ltd through tough times, says Peter Hamilton in our weekly interview slot.

One in six couples struggle with fertility so why should it be a taboo topic of conversation at work, asks Olive Keogh.

“We are looking at France as our newest neighbour,” Edwina Forkin of Zanzibar Films tells Brexit Proof.

This week’s Inside Business podcastponders s whether Paschal Donohoe’s Brexit budget did the trick.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.