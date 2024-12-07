AIB continues support for press photographers’ awards

Press Photographers Ireland president David Branigan with this year's press photographer of the year, Alan Betson of The Irish Times, and Colin Hunt, chief executive of sponsor AIB, as entries to the 2025 awards open. Photograph: Orla Murray/Coalesce

AIB has announced that will continue to sponsor the Press Photographer of the Year Award, which is now open for entries.

“AIB is delighted to once again sponsor the Press Photographers Ireland Awards,” the bank’s chief executive, Colin Hunt, said. “The critical work that press photographers conduct has the unique ability to stop the fast-moving world we live in and document our days in a way that is irrefutable.”

Entries will showcase the key stories, news events, sporting moments, people and everyday lives of Ireland in 2024. As well as a new public relations photography category, the other awards categories include: news; people and daily life; sports action; sports features; portrait; arts and entertainment; reportage; and multimedia.

“More than ever, society relies on accurate visual accounts of our daily lives and world about us,” said David Branigan, president of Press Photographers Ireland. “With the support of AIB we are able for the 47th consecutive year to recognise the incredible talent of the women and men who provide this invaluable public service.”

To mark AIB’s continued sponsorship of the annual awards, the special AIB sustainability award, which is presented for the image, reportage or multimedia entry that best reflects the theme of sustainability in daily modern life, will return.

“I’m especially pleased that photographs in the AIB sustainability award will again chronicle the changing face of our planet,” Mr Hunt said.