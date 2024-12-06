US airlines urge politicians to act on Dublin passenger cap election pledges

Airlines for America which represents US and Canadian carriers has written to James Lawless, Fianna Fáil’s outgoing Minister of State at the Department of Transport, raising political pledges to end Dublin Airport's passenger cap. Photograph: Collins

US airline lobbyists are urging likely members of the next government to act on campaign pledges to end a controversial limit on Dublin Airport passenger numbers, just days after the general election.

The big political parties that took more than 60 per cent of the vote in last week’s general election all pledged in their manifestos to lift a planning condition limiting Dublin to handling 32 million travellers a year.

Airlines for America (A4A), which represents US and Canadian carriers flying to Dublin, this week wrote to James Lawless, Fianna Fáil’s outgoing Minister of State at the Department of Transport, reminding him of his party’s pledge to do away with the passenger cap.

Keith Glatz, the organisation’s senior vice-president, international affairs, said it was “particularly encouraged” by the party’s commitment to removing the controversial cap.

“As the new government shapes its priorities, we strongly urge you to ensure this commitment remains at the forefront of this new government’s agenda,” he wrote.

“Achieving this will require bold action and collaboration, and A4A is ready to offer our full support to help realise this vision.”

Mr Lawless comfortably held his Kildare North seat in last week’s poll. Since taking on the Minister of State post last summer, he met various sides in the row over the cap, including airlines angered by its impact on business.

A4A’s members include American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United. It has joined local carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair in a High Court challenge to the cap which got under way this week.

It is understood the organisation has written similar letters to other senior politicians set to play a key role in forming the next government. The major parties are most likely to be Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, as their combined 86 seats leaves them just short of a majority.

US airlines argue that the cap breaches air travel treaties between the EU and North America and the bloc’s own competition laws, a position also taken by the Irish carriers.

For those reasons it is likely the European courts will ultimately adjudicate on the airlines’ challenge to the limit.

An Bord Pleanála imposed the cap in 2007 as a condition of allowing DAA to build a second terminal at Dublin Airport to mitigate the risk of traffic congestion on the roads leading to and from the gateway.

Mr Glatz argues that removing the cap would not only strengthen Dublin Airport’s status as a vital hub but unlock new opportunities for businesses and passengers.

“This is critical to A4A as our members have key operations to and from Ireland, as well as long-standing alliance relationships with Irish carriers that serve the world’s most important aviation market – the transatlantic,” he points out.

Eamon Ryan, the outgoing Minister for Transport, took no direct action on the passenger cap, saying he could not intervene in the planning process.

Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive, this week welcomed the fact that political parties had committed to scrapping it.

Meanwhile, planners are seeking the public’s views on new information supplied to Fingal County Council about proposals to lift the cap to 40 million and expand Dublin Airport.

DAA last month answered more than 800 questions put it by the council on an application submitted late last year for permission to expand the airport and boost the cap.

Fingal said on Thursday it was putting the 12,000-page response to public consultation, setting January 8th, 2025 as the deadline for submissions.

DAA wants to extend Dublin Airport’s facilities and is asking planners to increase a 32-million-a-year limit on passengers to 40 million.