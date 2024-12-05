Planners seek public views on Dublin Airport expansion

Planners want the public’s views on new information supplied to Fingal County Council about proposals to expand Dublin Airport and lift its yearly passenger limit to 40 million from 32 million. Photograph: Collins Photos

Planners want the public’s views on new information supplied to Fingal County Council about proposals to expand Dublin Airport and lift its yearly passenger limit to 40 million from 32 million.

State company DAA last month answered more than 800 questions put it by the council on an application submitted late last year for permission to expand the airport.

Fingal said on Thursday that it was putting the 12,000-page response to public consultation, setting January 8th 2025 as the deadline for submissions.

DAA wants to extend Dublin Airport’s facilities and is asking planners to increase a 32-million-a-year limit on passengers to 40 million.

The State airports company confirmed that separately it is preparing a response to a request for information on the plans from the Airport Noise Competent Authority, which regulates noise at Dublin.

Fingal noted that it cannot decide on DAA’s planning application until it receives a direction from the authority in relation to aircraft noise.

“The application is being assessed by the planning authority in accordance with relevant national, regional and local planning policy, including the Fingal Development Plan and the Dublin Local Area Plan,” said the council.

Planners imposed the 32 million a-year passenger limit as a condition of allowing Dublin Airport to build its second terminal in 2007 to ease fears of traffic congestion there.

Fingal’s move comes as airlines continue with a High Court challenge to steps taken by regulators to limit take off and landing slots at Dublin, imposed as a consequence of the passenger cap.

As that case centres on issues of EU law and the bloc’s air travel treaties with the US and Canada, European courts are likely to ultimately adjudicate on key questions it raises.

Fingal last week published DAA’s response to its request for more detail on the original planning application.

That showed that the company ultimately wants to grow passenger numbers at Dublin Airport to 55 million a year.