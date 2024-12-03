Greencore signals earnings may hit pre-Covid levels

Greencore has signalled that its earnings for its current financial year to next September may reach their pre-pandemic peak, after posting results for its last financial period that topped its own raised forecasts.

The maker of sandwiches and ready meals for stores from Aldi to Marks and Spencer said that it sees its adjusted operating profit coming in at the “top half of the of the range of current market expectations” That points to a figure between £102.5 million (€123.6m) and €107 million.

Chief executive Dalton Philips has long targeted profit hitting its pre-Covid level of £105 million by 2026.

The outlook came as the Dublin-based group reported results for its last financial year that came in ahead of forecast, even after Greencore raised its projections three times over the course of 2024. Adjusted operating jumped 27.7 per cent to £97.5 million. It has said in early October come in between £95 million and £97 million.

READ MORE

“The group delivered excellent progress against its key financial metrics and strategic priorities in financial year 2024, underpinned by close customer engagement in a period that continued to be defined by cost inflation and muted consumer confidence,” said Mr Philips.

“Over the last 12 months we have remained focused on making high quality food, rebuilding our profitability, and positioning Greencore to be known as the UK’s leading convenience foods manufacturer. We continue to make progress against each of our strategic objectives and are well positioned to continue this momentum in financial year 2025 and over the longer term.”

Shares in Greencore have soared 107 per cent so far in 2024 as it continues to recover from a series of hits over the past 4½ years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, supply-chain and labour issues, and inflation.

Greencore’s revenues fell by 5.6 per cent to £1.81 million last year, driven by the sale of its former edible oils business Trilby Trading and decision to exit a number of low-profit contracts. Like-for-like sales rose by 3.4 per cent, also helped as it continued to recover its own rising costs. Pre-tax profit jumped 36.1 per cent to £61.5 million.

Net debt declined to £148.1 million, slightly below its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the year, from £145 million.

Following the commitment to return £50 million to shareholders in May, the group distributed £40 million to shareholders via share buybacks in the financial to September. It also confirmed on Tuesday that it was reintroducing a final dividend 2 pence per share.