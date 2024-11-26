Revenue at Irish Continental Group rises 6%

Revenue at ferries company Irish Continental Group rose 6 per cent in the year to date, as the company saw a rise in the number of cars and freight it carried. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Revenue at ferries company Irish Continental Group rose 6 per cent in the year to date, as the company saw a rise in the number of cars and freight it carried.

Consolidated revenue was €521 million in the period to November 23rd, up from €491.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net debt figures were €189.4 million, up from €143.7 million at the end of December 2023, an increase attributed to the acquisition of the Oscar Wilde ship under a lease purchase arrangement.

Total revenues for the ferries division recorded in the period to the end of October rose 6.5 per cent to €375.8 million, including customer surcharges related to fuel movements and the cost of emission allowances under the European Union Emission Trading System (ETS) since January 1st 2024.

Irish Ferries carried 657,000 cars in the period to November 23rd, a rise of 11 per cent from 592,100 cars last year. Freight carryings were 702,800 roll-on, roll-off units, up almost 8 per cent on 2023.

Total revenues for the container and freight business for the period to October 31st amounted to €171.3 million, up 3.6 per cent.

In the year to date, container freight volumes shipped were 14 per cent higher at 290,600 teu, while volumes handled at terminals in Dublin and Belfast totalled 307,800 units, almost 9 per cent higher.