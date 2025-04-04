Japanese banks tank in Trump tariff rout as market slide deepens

Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda responds to questions at the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee at the parliament in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese banks tanked on Friday and stocks globally extended a punishing selloff in the wake of US president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, helping drive a rally in US Treasuries and supporting gold near a record peak.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields slid under 4 per cent and traders priced in more than 100 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year after Washington’s steepest trade barriers in more than 100 years stoked fears of a global recession.

A rush into Japanese government bonds (JGBs) caused yields there to plunge to what could be their biggest weekly drop in three decades, as worries about recession turned to a manic bid for safety.

“If the current slate of tariffs holds, a Q2 or Q3 recession is very possible, as is a bear market,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group.

READ MORE

“The question is, does President Trump seek some sort of off-ramp for these policies if and when we see a bear market in the stock market. We believe Trump will then pivot to focus on the number of companies that are making significant investments in the US, but it’s unclear that would reverse market sentiment.”

It was a sea of red in Asia, even with markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed for a holiday, with indexes in Tokyo among the largest losers.

The Nikkei sank more than 4 per cent and was set for a weekly decline nearing 10 per cent, the sharpest drop in more than five years.

The rout was led by banking stocks, as the spectre of Trump’s tariffs and their potential impact on economic growth stoked speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may need to delay raising interest rates.

The banking index dived 11 per cent, making it the worst performer and triggering circuit breakers.

“Banks in Japan are caught in the crossfire of waning rate-hike expectations coinciding with the market coming to terms with increased chances of a global recession,” said Jon Withaar, who manages an Asia special situations hedge fund at Pictet Asset Management.

Trump’s latest tariff salvo has sparked an investor stampede for safe havens such as government bonds, the yen and gold as they hastily dumped risk assets.

S&P 500 companies lost a combined $2.4 trillion (€2.2 trillion) in stock market value overnight, their biggest one-day loss since the coronavirus pandemic hit global markets on March 16th, 2020, while other Wall Street indexes similarly suffered sharp falls.

The declines looked set to continue into Friday as US stock futures pointed to further weakness, with Nasdaq futures sliding more than 1 per cent while S&P 500 futures lost 0.9 per cent. European futures showed weakness there would persist.

US Treasury yields slid as investors poured into the safe-haven bonds. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield struck a six-month low of 3.9680 per cent, while the two-year yield bottomed at 3.6090 per cent, also its lowest level since October.

“Central banks are not well-equipped to deal with stagflation as the impacts of slower growth and higher inflation pull policy in opposing directions,” said David Doyle, head of economics at Macquarie Group.

“This means that stronger core inflation is likely to limit the extent of any policy response from the Fed due to the headwinds created for growth.”

Fed chair Jerome Powell is due to speak later on Friday and investors will be looking out for his latest assessment of the US economy and any clues on the policy outlook following Trump’s fresh tariff salvo.

In the foreign exchange market, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled more than 1 per cent each.

The dollar was down nearly 0.5 per cent against the yen at 145.41, having tumbled 2.2 per cent in the previous session, its steepest daily fall in more than two years. The euro rose 0.39 per cent to $1.1095 after a 1.9 per cent jump on Thursday.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar languished near a six-month low at 101.60.

Elsewhere, spot gold was perched near a record high at $3,103.97 an ounce and was on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as worries about the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the global economy boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Oil, a proxy for economic activity, extended its steep decline from the previous session. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025