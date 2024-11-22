Tech leaders defend national research hub

Leading figures in the Irish tech industry have called on the Government to reverse the decision to close the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) accelerator programme that invests in young digital enterprises and start-ups.

The Department of the Environment, Climate, and Communications (DECC), following consultation with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) and Enterprise Ireland, had decided not to extend the programme beyond November 2025, saying the ecosystem had evolved significantly since NDRC’s establishment in 2006.

Tech entrepreneurs have written an open letter, warning its closure will damage future innovation and economic resilience. Written by entrepreneurs Paul Sheridan, Luke Mackey, Eoin Cambay and Will O’Brien, the letter was backed by more than 200 founders within five hours, with a number of well known names, including Pointy’s Mark Cummins, Sisu’s Pat Phelan, and Soapbox Labs founder Patricia Scanlon, indicating their support.

“The NDRC has played a vital role in the Irish start-up ecosystem, especially over the last four years. This closure comes at the worst possible time,” the letter said. “This decision threatens to dismantle a proven success model for building home-grown businesses for what appears to be nothing more than bureaucratic pride.”

NDRC has been run by a consortium led by Dogpatch Labs since 2020, when it was awarded the contract to manage the accelerator programme on behalf of the State. It provides training, mentorship and investment to early-stage companies. Since 2021, NDRC-backed start-ups have raised €200 million, and created hundreds of jobs.

The tech founders warned that only “generalist initiatives” such as New Frontiers and Competitive Start Fund would be available in the absence of NDRC.

“This perspective is disconnected from reality and dismissive of the unique value an entrepreneur-led accelerator provides to technology start-ups,” it said. “We strongly urge the Department for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and Enterprise Ireland to reconsider and thoroughly review the impact of closing the NDRC on the creation of indigenous start-ups. Shutting down the NDRC jeopardises recent progress and risks undermining the foundation for future innovation and economic resilience.”