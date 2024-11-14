Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Drug packaging specialist West Pharmaceutical Services has become the first big-name multinational to announce an investment in Ireland following the US presidential election that saw Donald Trump returned to power on a platform that includes bringing manufacturing by US firms back to the United States. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Ministerial delays in approving a voluntary redundancy scheme at RTÉ are “incredibly frustrating” and have added several million euro to the broadcaster’s operating costs this year, director general Kevin Bakhurst told staff on Wednesday. As Laura Slattery reports, a recruitment freeze at RTÉ introduced in September 2023 has been lifted, the RTÉ boss also said at the town hall meeting.

In her column, Sarah O’Connor looks at the impact of cars which aren’t self driving but make a big play of their autonomous features, and the potential dangers they create.

Cantillon looks at why UK outlet The Guardian says it has stopped posting to X, while assessing the impact of Fox’s option to take a stake in Flutter’s FanDuel. Cantillon also questions why a big investment firm is shorting Bank of Ireland.

READ MORE

In Innovation, Chris Horn asks what is the real impact of AI so far, while the New Innovator is Linda Chanders who has developed the SUNiRE Landen face shield, which has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 50 and is designed to protect those recovering from skin cancer, as well as anyone who works outdoors and those who participate in outdoor sports.

In Technology, Ciara O’Brien outlines smart ways to make your home more secure, while she also reviews Apple/s latest MacBook Pro.

In Inside Business, Martina Hennessey of Doddl.ie explains how you can save thousands on your mortgage, while Donnacha Fox of Quilter Cheviot joined host Ciarán Hancock in studio to explain why US stocks and crypto have spiked since it became clear that Trump was heading back to the White House.

BAM Contractors, the main construction firm building the National Children’s Hospital (NCH), hit out at “ill-informed” commentary about delays and cost overruns on the multibillion-euro project as it reported that its pretax profit soared 79 per cent last year. Joe reports.

The company behind Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa in Co Wexford increased its net profit by 20 per cent to about €527,000 last year, while separate accounts for Renvyle House Hotel & Resort in Co Galway show its profit narrowed to €47,000 over a similar period. Laura has read the accounts.

Eco-experts employed by US president-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare flew more than 200 resort soil subsamples for analysis to the UK this year as part of a survey for a tiny protected snail at the resort, the Vertigo Angustior. Gordon Deegan has read the submission.

Flutter Entertainment chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Jackson has signalled an interest in potentially pursuing a €1 billion-plus bid for Italy’s main lottery licence, as the current contract with fellow gambling giant International Game Technology (IGT) expires in 12 months’ time. Joe Brennan reports.

Paddy Cosgrave declined to answer questions about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza upon his return to Web Summit following the backlash from sponsors to comments he made on social media last year that led to his resignation from the chief executive role. Ian Curran was there.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.