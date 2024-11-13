Trump’s golf resort scales down plans for Doonbeg development

Former US president Donald Trump playing golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare in 2023. Th resort has slimmed down plans for development at the site. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Eco-experts employed by US president-elect Donald Trump’s Trump Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare flew more than 200 resort soil subsamples for analysis to the UK this year as part of a survey for a tiny protected snail at the resort, the Vertigo Angustior.

That is according to a new report lodged with Clare County Council on behalf of Trump Doonbeg which states that new upgrade works for the golf resort will not impact the EU protected Vertigo Angustior.

The report forms part of Mr Trump’s TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd’s updated planning application which is now a scaled-down version of what was first proposed earlier this year.

The application lodged in February proposed changing the use of Doughmore House at the resort from office/administration to leisure/recreation and the scheme included the construction of pickle ball courts, a basketball court and two soft play areas at Doughmore House.

However, in the revised plans now lodged with the council, a planning report states that no works are proposed at Doughmore House and “this adjustment reduces the project’s potential impact on the surrounding area, including sensitive environmental areas”.

In 2014 shortly after purchasing the resort, Mr Trump told reporters at Shannon Airport that he would be a friend to the Vertigo Angustior at the site.

The council stalled the project in April due to the impact the project could have on the snail and other planning issues.

Now, in a new report prepared by planning consultant, Conor Healy of Cunnane Stratton Reynolds for TIGL Ireland Enterprises, it states that the proposed works at O’Dea’s Barn and Healy House at the resort will not affect Vertigo Angustior within the Carrowmore Dunes Special Area of Conservation.

Survey and monitoring of Vertigo angustior at Doonbeg was carried out on 6th and 7th May this year.

The report states that the 200 subsamples – approximately 20kg in total were flown to the UK and at a lab, each subsample was laid out in an aluminium tray, and dried for several weeks.

Once dry, each subsample was teased apart, agitated, and sieved vertically and a total of 133 Vertigo Angustior shells were counted from the 50 sampling locations, an overall increase from the previous year.

The report by Dr Chris Gleed-Owen concluded that monitoring at Doonbeg in 2024 suggests that Vertigo Angustior is in terminal decline in the maritime grassland of the dune Special Area of Conservation areas.

The report states that “conversely, Vertigo Angustior now appears to be more common within the golf course per se”.