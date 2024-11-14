Irish former primary school teacher develops facial shield to protect against skin cancers

At one time skin cancer was associated with ageing. Not any more. It affects all age groups and all skin types, as Linda Chanders discovered when she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2021. As part of her treatment Chanders had to apply a topical chemotherapy cream, which she describes as like, “putting a hot iron on your face every day”.

It was this experience that led her to develop the SUNiRE Landen face shield, which has a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) of 50 and is designed to protect not only those recovering from skin cancer, but anyone who works outdoors and those who participate in outdoor sports.

The shield, which is made in Ireland, looks like a cross between a close fitting beanie and a head band. It comes in a variety of colours and costs €43. It allows the skin to breathe and the specialist fabric (sourced from the Netherlands) continues to protect when wet, and is quick drying.

“The Landen covers the temple area, side neck and ears. It can also be worn turned to cover the nose, mouth and cheek area if required,” Chanders says. “For anybody using full-face Efudix (topical cancer treatment) it can be layered for full cover, with the top of the head important for men in particular. Separately, runners can use the shield on the top part of their head and forehead (to stop eye irritation from sunscreen when they perspire) and the product is also suitable for hikers, golfers and those involved in water sports.”

Chanders had a career in banking before taking time out to rear a family. She also began studying for a degree in education and subsequently worked as a primary schoolteacher. In 2023, she went to Trinity College to do a post graduate qualification in Creative and Cultural Entrepreneurship and it was around this time that she discovered she needed further treatment for skin cancer. She threw her energy into adding to the research database on the disease and the abstract of her work was published in the Irish Medical Journal.

“I also began looking at the needs of skin cancer patients, the extent of the disease and preventive measures for generations to come,” Chanders says. “In Ireland, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than lung, prostate and breast cancers combined. Just over 13,000 new cases are diagnosed here each year, and this is expected to double by 2040. The UK is estimated to reach 400,000 cases by 2025 and the Netherlands 232,000 cases by 2032. Skin cancer affects over three million people globally.”

Chanders says that up to 90 per cent of cases can be prevented with better public education and more awareness of the UV index.

“What we do when we are younger affects us in later life,” she says. “A blistering burn as a child will double the chances of being diagnosed with melanoma. Sunbeds increase the possibility by 20 per cent and using sunbeds before the age of 35 years increases the risk by almost 60 per cent.

“Melanoma can grow quickly and can become life threatening within six weeks if left untreated as it may spread to other parts of the body.”

Chanders set up SUNiRE in July and the Landers face shield will be launched on the company’s ecommerce site this month.

Chanders is a recent participant in the New Frontiers start-up programme at the Synergy Centre at TU Tallaght, and innovation vouchers from the local enterprise office in Naas allowed her to tap into the expertise of academics at Maynooth University (who have connections with the Mayo Clinic) to refine the product. Hard cash investment in the company to date is roughly €40,000.

Chanders intends expanding her business with a protection product for infants and a remedy for post-surgery scars.