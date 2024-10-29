Business

Retail sales up 0.5% in September

CSO says sectors with the highest monthly volume increases were electrical goods; books, newspapers and stationery

Easing inflation, a robust labour market and a recovery in real incomes are expected to support retail sales in the coming months.
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Tue Oct 29 2024 - 11:30

Retail sales rose by a modest 0.5 per cent in September as Irish consumers spent more on cars, electrical goods and in bars. Excluding car sales, the monthly volume of retail sales was up by 0.7 per cent in September, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO said the sectors with the highest monthly volume increases were electrical goods (+6.1 per cent); books, newspapers and stationery (+4.6 per cent); furniture and lighting (+1.9 per cent); and hardware, paints and glass (+1.9 per cent).

Monthly volume decreases were recorded in pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (-2.6 per cent); food, beverages and tobacco (-1.1 per cent), and non-specialised stores (including supermarkets) (-0.1 per cent).

While the annual figures showed the volume of sales were marginally up by 0.2 per cent, there were pronounced declines in bars (-7.4 per cent); food, beverages and tobacco (-6.5 per cent); and motor trades (-3.5 per cent).

The proportion of retail sales transacted online (from Irish registered companies) was 5.2 per cent in September.

