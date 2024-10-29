Retail sales up 0.5% in September

Retail sales rose by a modest 0.5 per cent in September as Irish consumers spent more on cars, electrical goods and in bars. Excluding car sales, the monthly volume of retail sales was up by 0.7 per cent in September, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Easing inflation, a robust labour market and a recovery in real incomes are expected to support retail sales in the coming months.
The CSO said the sectors with the highest monthly volume increases were electrical goods (+6.1 per cent); books, newspapers and stationery (+4.6 per cent); furniture and lighting (+1.9 per cent); and hardware, paints and glass (+1.9 per cent).
Monthly volume decreases were recorded in pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (-2.6 per cent); food, beverages and tobacco (-1.1 per cent), and non-specialised stores (including supermarkets) (-0.1 per cent).
New pension rules have caught company directors on the hop. What are they and how do they work?
Is Kamala Harris the only person who’s not afraid of Donald Trump?
Derek Quinlan: Why a €2.5m tax rebate kept the Irish financier in bankruptcy
Panti Bliss: ‘To be totally honest, I never expected to live this long!’
While the annual figures showed the volume of sales were marginally up by 0.2 per cent, there were pronounced declines in bars (-7.4 per cent); food, beverages and tobacco (-6.5 per cent); and motor trades (-3.5 per cent).
The proportion of retail sales transacted online (from Irish registered companies) was 5.2 per cent in September.
- Sign up for the Business Today newsletter and get the latest business news and commentary in your inbox every weekday morning
- Opt in to Business push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our Inside Business podcast is published weekly – Find the latest episode here