Coolmore-linked plan to demolish Tipperary farm buildings faces objections

John Magnier is a co-owner of the property. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Plans to demolish derelict farm buildings co-owned by John Magnier at Parkville near Clonmel in Co Tipperary are facing local opposition.

In March of this year, Mr Magnier’s Coolmore was reported to have paid €2.425 million, or almost €38,000 an acre, for a 64-acre farm at Parkville. The lands had a guide price of €1.28 million.

In September, the Coolmore-linked Melclon UC lodged the plans for the demolition of existing derelict buildings at Parkville together with all associated site development works and more than 20 objections have been lodged with Tipperary County Council against the demolition plan.

The property is jointly owned by Mr Magnier and his daughter, Katherine Wachman. The objections follow a farm-gate demonstration against the proposal on October 3rd.

In a submission lodged with the council on behalf of Melclon UC as part of the planning application, Richie Butler of Bryan McCarthy & Associates told the council that “overall, the buildings are considered to be in poor condition and are dangerous”.

In the submission, Mr Butler has stated that Melclon “wishes to demolish the buildings and incorporate the area into the adjoining pasture”.

Mr Butler further stated that “overgrown vegetation throughout appears to have interfered with the structural integrity of all the buildings”.

However, in one objection, Alan Moore has told the council that the buildings earmarked for destruction “are part of our history and are irreplaceable”.

He said that the Parkville farm building complex “is very old, probably dating from late 1700′s and has an historically important courtyard layout which includes finely detailed arched entrances with cut stone surrounds”.

The deadline for lodging objections was October 22nd and Mr Moore of Sladagh, Fethard states: “We have lost far too many similar structures both in Tipperary and nationally. There is no excuse for making the same mistake again.”

In a separate objection, Eimear Gallagher told the council she finds it “unfathomable that these iconic farm buildings at Parkville could be knocked”.

Ms Gallagher of Hymenstown, New Inn, Cashel said the buildings “represent an iconic landmark”.

An example of excellent stonework, they are a good example of a vernacular farmyard complex and “part of our built heritage,” she added.

In a separate objection, William and Jacinta Weymouth of Ardgaaithe Upper, Fethard Rd, Clonmel, claimed the planned demolition works “would represent the erasure of valuable and irreplaceable Irish heritage”.

A decision is due by the council next month.