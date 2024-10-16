Lobby group calls for dedicated energy minister

Fuels for Ireland argue current Minister Eamon Ryan's portfolio is too broad to focus on energy. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

The next government should consider having a dedicated energy minister to cope with the challenges posed by climate policies and the needs of a growing population and economy, one leading industry body argues.

Current Minister Eamon Ryan’s remit covers energy, climate, environment and transport, but Kevin McPartland, chief executive of lobby group, Fuels for Ireland, believes that the next administration should narrow this focus.

“Energy and housing are the two biggest issues for foreign direct investment,” he said, adding that security and reliability of energy supplies were key business concerns.

Mr McPartland argued that the current Minister’s brief is too broad, while when it comes to the energy brief, Mr Ryan’s main focus is climate change.

Fuels for Ireland represents businesses that supply motor and transport fuels, including petrol, diesel and renewables, along with home heating oil and the kerosene used by aircraft.

The organisation’s members supply about half the Republic’s total energy needs, including heating four out of every 10 homes, according to Mr McPartland.

Despite this, he said that the Government did not invite it to last year’s energy summit, hosted by Mr Ryan’s department.

Mr McPartland noted that some observers say that the next government could have a single infrastructure department.

He stressed that his organisation wanted effective policies that managed the challenges of guaranteeing secure energy supplies and meeting climate change commitments.

“We are not paying adequate attention to the energy that is driving the economy and we are only thinking of it in terms of climate change,” Mr McPartland said.

The Department of Energy, Climate and Communications has made unprecedented investment in security of supplies, renewables, conservation and efficiency, according to a spokeswoman.

“By the end of this year, over 800 people will be working in the department, representing a growth of almost 50 per cent since the beginning of 2020,” she said.

“As well as energy, there has been significant investment across all divisions.”

She confirmed that the department now has a budget of €1.4 billion, its highest allocation every, and is recognised as central to the Government’s infrastructure plans for the State.