RSM Ireland in line to be acquired as part of wider deal for UK accounting firm

One of the largest accounting firms in the US is in talks to acquire RSM Ireland as part of a wider deal for RSM UK in a transaction that could have implications for competition in the professional services sector in the Republic.

RSM UK, which acquired RSM Ireland last year and invested some €20 million in the business, confirmed on Friday it is at an advanced stage of negotiations to combine with its larger US sibling firm.

The deal would create a transatlantic multinational consulting and accounting company with combined annual revenues of $5 billion (€4.6 billion), more able to compete with the Big Four firms EY, KPMG, PwC and Deloitte for mid-market business.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, which would incorporate the Irish firm as part of the UK entity, RSM Ireland managing partner Niall May said the proposed transaction would “strengthen” the business. “We’re already seeing the significant benefits of our close relationship with the UK, following their strategic investment in our firm in November 2023,” he said.

Mr May said the prospective deal aligns with RSM Ireland’s focus on being “the advisers of choice to the middle market whilst driving increased competition in the professional services sector” in the Republic.

More to follow...