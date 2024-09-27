Harry Crosbie application for Dublin docklands hotel deemed invalid by council

A rendering of the proposed two-storey 'glass box' in Dublin’s docklands that would house a four-star, 35-bedroom hotel.

Dublin City Council has invalidated Harry Crosbie’s planning application to construct a two-storey “glass box” in Dublin’s docklands to house a new four-star, 35-bedroom Misery Hill hotel.

The council has invalidated the application after the public notices stated that the hotel would have 34 bedrooms but the plans showed that 35 bedrooms were planned.

The planning authority has told the applicant firm, Misery Hill Entertainment, that it is “the applicant’s responsibility to ensure the notices adequately describe the works proposed in the drawings submitted with the application”.

The council has also invalidated the application after noting that the Waterways Ireland letter of consent for making the application “is insufficient”.

READ MORE

The submitted letter from Waterways Ireland does not state their consent and the local authority has asked the applicants to provide the correct Hanover Quay address for Rita Crosbie in her own letter of consent.

The application was invalidated on Wednesday, with the applicants placing a new statutory notice in a newspaper on Friday to allow the planning application to be immediately re-lodged.

As part of the plan, Harry and Rita Crosbie’s Misery Hill Entertainment Ltd is also planning to construct a 200-seat Baby Vic entertainment venue as part of the mixed-use scheme.

The design by architects PRC Architecture & Planning is proposing to locate the 34 hotel bedrooms in a two-level glass box that would “oversail” the protected structure at 9 Hanover Quay. The property has been the home of Vicar Street owners, Harry and Rita Crosbie for the past 30 years and the planning application involves converting the home to hospitality and entertainment mixed use.

Before the application was invalidated, local residents Ross Halligan and Sinead Doyle had written to the council to offer their “strong support” for the Crosbie plan.

“As residents living within 40 metres of the proposed site, we believe this development is essential for revitalising the area,” they stated, adding that the proposal “represents a sensitive restoration and repurposing of a protected structure”.