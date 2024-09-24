Domino’s Pizza opens €16m supply hub in Naas ]

Domino’s officially opened its new Irish supply chain centre in Naas, Co Kildare on Tuesday. Pictured at the official opening were 9from left): Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless; Andrew Rennie, chief executive officer of Domino’s Pizza Group (DPG); and Annelie McCaffrey, managing director of Domino’s Ireland.

Domino’s Pizza has opened a new supply chain centre in Naas, at a cost of €16 million.

The centre will provide about 50 new jobs, bringing the number of people employed directly by Domino’s in Ireland to about 3,000 people.

Annelie McCaffrey, managing director for Domino’s Ireland, said the company opened five new stores across the island this year, with plans for 2025 currently in process.

The new facility will increase the capacity of the Domino’s Irish operation to make products such as doughballs. With the help of robotics, manufacturing of doughballs will increase to 950 trays per hour compared to 450 trays beforehand.

The increased capacity will mean Domino’s has the potential to open more stores in the country, providing the possibility of 900 roles in new stores across the State.

“In concrete terms, we need 20–30 employees for each new store opening, from management to customer service, to pizza maker,” Ms McCaffery said.

The new centre spans 2,550sq m and will increase the capacity of the business by at least 40 per cent. The company plans that the centre will service over 130 Domino’s outlets.

Joe Hartford, manager of the new facility, said that the opening of centre was a show of commitment from Domino’s and a testament to the hard work of the team behind the project.

The company is also looking to fill 500 job roles in stores across the country in advance of the upcoming festive period.

Speaking at the opening of the centre, Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless said: “The centre will not only provide increased local employment but support the creation of additional jobs in stores across the country.”