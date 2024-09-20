Independent broadcasters question workability of reporting schemes

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, which represents all 34 independent radio stations in the State, said that the court and local democracy reporting schemes, launched by Minister for Media Catherine Martin in July, would not provide “accessible, workable and meaningful support for our stations”.

A body representing independent radio stations has questioned the workability of Coimisiún na Meán’s court and local democracy reporting schemes, claiming that the schemes are “unfit for purpose” and do not provide support for core news programming on its member radio stations.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), which represents all 34 independent radio stations in the State, said that the schemes, launched by Minister for Media Catherine Martin in July, would not provide “accessible, workable and meaningful support for our stations”.

A letter sent by the body to Taoiseach Simon Harris on Friday said that while the schemes were “well-intentioned”, they “do not provide any real support because they do not include ring-fenced support for core news and current affairs radio programming, because they only support new employment at a time when recruitment is already a major challenge, and because they do not support existing employment”.

Coimisiún na Meán in July began accepting applications for the schemes, which are designed to boost journalistic coverage of local councils and district and circuit courts.

The IBI said in its letter to the Taoiseach that none of its member stations have applied to the scheme for funding.

The body said that the schemes “major faults” can be remedied, although the issues raised may take up to 18 months to fix.

“To be workable, the schemes should be ring-fenced, should involve predictable funding, support core news and current affairs produced by our stations, remove the unfair ‘additionality’ requirement, and support content versus temporary personnel.”

The IBI also claimed that Government’s funding of RTÉ while neglecting to support independent broadcasters will lead to “serious market distortion”.

In a statement, Michael Kelly, chief executive of IBI, stated that “zero public funding is being provided to independent radio to support the provision of its core news and current affairs public service broadcasting”.

“This is while RTÉ is being guaranteed in excess of €720 million in funding over three years (a figure which excludes RTE’s commercially generated revenue). The funding decisions for RTÉ appear to have been taken without any consideration being given to the effects on the independent sector.

“There is deep frustration and disappointment across the independent radio sector at the way it has been treated. The playing field has never been more uneven and despite everything broadcasting policy is favouring RTÉ over everyone else,” he said.