Dell Technologies appoints Jason Ward to senior executive role

Jason Ward is returning to lead Dell Technologies Ireland, in addition to taking on a senior European role as head of EMEA north for Dell.

Dell Technologies has appointed Jason Ward to a senior role within the wider European organisation, with the Irishman taking on responsibility for its operations in the north of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

In addition, Mr Ward will become managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland. That follows the departure of Catherine Doyle in June to lead Microsoft’s Irish business.

His new role will see him run Dell’s business in Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Finland and the Baltics.

Mr Ward previously headed up Dell Technologies EMEA Global Alliance team, prior to that he was named managing director of the Irish business, replacing Mark Hopkins in 2020. He was succeeded in 2023 by Ms Doyle, who had been with the tech giant for more than 20 years.

READ MORE

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Mr Ward welcomed the “diverse and challenging” opportunity. “The breadth and variety within the countries I am responsible for will make this a really interesting and exciting opportunity,” he said. “I am particularly pleased to be back working with our teams in Ireland again – a country where I know lots of our customers and partners and have had the privilege of helping them along different stages of their transformation journeys in the past.”

With more than 30 years experience in the tech sector, Mr Ward has held several leadership roles with Dell, including managing director of enterprise in the Nordics for Dell. He has also worked at a senior level in EMC.

The move comes at a time when businesses are focusing on the opportunities and challenges offered by artificial intelligence.

“One common theme I’ve observed in my interactions with organisations and leaders is their focus on embracing GenAI securely and sustainably to drive innovation, unlock new market opportunities, productivity gains and cost savings,” Mr Ward said. “The shift towards accelerated computing is revolutionising productivity levels, akin to the industrial revolution, with potential gains of 20-40 per cent. This is a conversation in every boardroom. It’s going to change the basis and is changing the basis of competition. And if you don’t have a strategy here, it’s an existential threat.”