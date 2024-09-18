House prices now rising at annual rate of 10%

July was the 11th consecutive month to see an increase in headline inflation in the State’s property market. Illustration: Paul Scott

House-price inflation accelerated again in July with values now rising at an annual rate of almost 10 per cent.

The latest residential property price index, compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), indicates that property prices increased by 9.6 per cent in the 12 months to the end of July, up from a rate of 8.6 per cent previously.

Prices in Dublin rose at an even steeper rate of 10.3 per cent year on year while values outside the capital increased by 9.1 per cent.

July was the 11th consecutive month to see an increase in headline inflation in the State’s property market, a worrying trend for prospective buyers.

READ MORE

With supply pressures remaining and interest rates expected to start coming down, demand appears to be driving prices forward again.

A decline in the number of second-hand properties coming to market this year was also identified as a price driver.