The 98-bedroom Brooks Hotel in Dublin, which will close in October for three months to facilitate a €6m refurbishment by its owner, MHL Hotel Collection.

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

A leading recruitment firm has called on the Government to introduce a robust employee-vetting service to tackle what it claims is a growing trend of “litigious employees submitting bogus claims” against employers. Joe Brennan has the details.

In our Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan offers some tips on how to create a document that sets out everything your family should know in the event of your unexpected death, in a bid to minimise the stress for those left behind. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Your Money Q&A, parents ask if their disabled son’s only home will have to be sold to meet an inheritance tax bill. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

British chancellor Rachel Reeves needs a credible growth plan for the UK economy and must explain how it is going to work, writes FT columnist Martin Wolf.

READ MORE

The four-star Brooks Hotel on Drury Street in Dublin will close at the end of October for three months to allow the property undergo a €6 million refurbishment. It will reopen at the end of January 2025, its owners have said. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Four out of 10 workers in Ireland said they are likely to move jobs within the next 12 months, according to a study by PwC. Fiona Keeley has the details.

Credit union lending to farmers hit record levels in the first half of 2024, as it increased by a third compared with the same period last year, according to a new report. Colin Gleeson reports on its findings.

Onerous building standards and over regulation are key factors in pushing us Irish house prices, Brian Moran of Hines, a leading figure in property development, said at the weekend. He might be right but we shouldn’t forget the huge bill facing the State and homeowners from Celtic Tiger-era building defects that have been identified in many homes, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, Anne Abberton, founder and chief executive of Fixx Coffee tells Tony Clayton-Lea why she’s not comfortable with debt. “I won’t buy anything unless I have the money for it,” she explains.

Is social media keeping stock prices crazy for longer? Stocktake offers a view.

Boeing has announced a hiring freeze and cuts to purchases from some suppliers, telling workers temporary furloughs could follow as it moves to conserve cash in the face of a fourth day of strike action. Claire Bushey and James Sandy of the FT report.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.