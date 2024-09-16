Brooks Hotel in Dublin to close for three months for €6m makeover

The Brooks Hotel in Dublin, which will close at the end of October to facilitate a €6m refurbishment programme.

The Brooks Hotel on Drury Street in Dublin will close at the end of October for three months to allow the property undergo a €6 million refurbishment. It will reopen at the end of January 2025, it owners have said.

The four-star property was acquired by MHL Hotel Collection in June 2023, having originally opened in 1996. MHL currently comprises 13 hotels, including the InterContinental in Ballsbridge, the College Green Hotel (formerly the Westin) near Trinity College, the Powerscourt resort in Wicklow and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate in Galway.

The hotel chain is owned and run by American billionaire John Malone, and Irish businessmen Paul Higgins and John Lally.

Commenting on the makeover, Mr Lally said: “We are pleased to announce an exciting refurbishment programme that will transform the bedrooms, public areas as well as the food and beverage offering within the hotel.”

READ MORE

MHL said any guests who had booked to stay at the 98-bedroom property during the temporary closure period would be “contacted in the coming days”. Full time staff “will either be directly involved in managing the refurbishment project or offered the opportunity to work within other hotels within the MHL Hotel Collection portfolio”.

MHL says it is the largest hotel owner and operator in Dublin city and the second largest hotel group in Ireland. The chain recently announced the purchase of its first hotel in Belfast and plans to open the property next summer.