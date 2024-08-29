Former Kerry Group executive Frank Hayes has died aged 66

Kerry Group’s former group director of corporate affairs Frank Hayes has died aged 66 following an illness.

Mr Hayes died on Tuesday surrounded by his family at University Hospital Galway after an illness “bravely borne”, his death notice read.

He joined Kerry Group in 1991 as group director of corporate affairs and left that role in 2018 but remained an “integral part” of the Kerry team until his retirement from the business in 2020.

As group director of corporate affairs, he was a trusted adviser to all four of Kerry Group’s chief executives and was the face of Kerry at many events, charity fundraisers and sporting fixtures.

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said: “Frank played an integral part in developing and communicating the Kerry story across his almost 30 years of service from 1991 to his retirement from the business in 2020.

“Frank was responsible for shaping Kerry’s public identity during pivotal years, and we are very grateful that a Galway man wore the Kerry jersey so passionately.”

Mr Scanlon said a legacy with which Mr Hayes was “strongly associated” is the company’s partnership with Kerry GAA which began in 1991. “It is something which Frank later described as being ‘part of the DNA of Kerry Group’,” he added.

Catherine Keogh, who succeeded Mr Hayes as chief corporate affairs officer, said: “Frank was synonymous with Kerry Group over many years, a great friend and support to me when I took on the role in 2018, and indeed he was a hard act to follow.”

Mr Hayes remained active in public life after his retirement. He served on the board of Coillte, the State forestry agency, before he stood down last year.

He was previously an inspector at the Department of Agriculture. Mr Hayes’ funeral will take place on Sunday in Co Laois.