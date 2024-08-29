Cairn Homes to appoint Bernard Byrne as next chairman

Bernard Byrne will be the next chairman of Cairn. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Cairn Homes has appointed Bernard Byrne as its successor to chairman John Reynolds, who is set to retire next year.

Mr Byrne has been appointed as a non-executive director and chair designate, effective from January 1st as the company seeks a seamless transition. A chartered accountant, Mr Byrne previously headed up stockbroker Davy, leading its sale and integration into Bank of Ireland.

He also served as chief executive of AIB, and was group finance and commercial director at ESB, deputy chief executive and finance director of IWP International and commercial director of ESB International.

“Bernard brings an impressive track record of leading very large private and public Irish companies,” said chief executive Michael Stanley. “John Reynolds contribution as chairman since IPO has been invaluable to Cairn and I look forward to working with both him and Bernard during the upcoming handover period.”

Mr Reynolds has served as chairman since the company was founded in 2015.

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair of Cairn over the past decade and to be a part of the company’s exciting journey,” he said. “I look forward to playing my role in ensuring a smooth transition to Bernard’s board leadership when he joins us in early 2025. Bernard brings exceptional business acumen and expertise to Cairn, and I am confident in the prospects for the business under his and Michael’s leadership.”