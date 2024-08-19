Profits up 15% at clamper firm as pre-Covid commuter rhythms return

'The 2023 results have demonstrated that the business has performed well as the country returned to normality,' Apcoa Ireland directors said. Photograph: Alan Betson

Profits after-tax at parking management firm Apcoa Parking Ireland jumped by more than 15 per cent to almost €1.4 million in 2023 due to an increase in clamping and general business activity as commuter levels normalised in towns and city centres in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenues at the company, which operates parking management services on behalf of universities, hospitals and local authorities among other clients, was around 8 per cent higher last year at close to €17.6 million from €16.2 million in 2022, according to recently filed accounts.

In a report attached to the accounts, the directors of the multinational’s Irish arm said the trading environment was “much improved” in 2023 with the “core areas of the business”, including “enforcement, new business wins, retentions of existing business”, all contributing to the “encouraging result”.

“The 2023 results have demonstrated that the business has performed well as the country returned to normality”, the directors said.