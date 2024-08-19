Luke Hanlon appointed managing director of SuperValu and Centra

Luke Hanlon said his appointment as managing director of SuperValu and Centra was “a great source of pride” at “an exciting time” for the retail sector.

Musgrave has announced the appointment of Luke Hanlon as managing director of SuperValu and Centra, two of Ireland’s leading grocery retail and convenience brands.

The group said Mr Hanlon has taken up the role with immediate effect following the conclusion of a “comprehensive” executive search process.

Mr Hanlon, who has been leading the SuperValu and Centra business on an interim basis since March, will move to the new position from his executive role as Musgrave’s chief supply chain officer.

Mr Hanlon has been with Musgrave for 21 years, and previously held senior operational roles with Kerry Group before joining the company in 2003 as an operations manager.

Musgrave chief executive Noel Keeley said Mr Hanlon’s appointment “reflects the success he has had across multiple roles with Musgrave, ranging from supply chain, to transformation, and subsequently human resources”.

“Having led the business on an interim basis for several months, Luke is strongly positioned to continue his leadership of SuperValu and Centra, working closely with our valued colleagues and committed retail partners across the country,” he said.

Mr Hanlon said his appointment was “a great source of pride” at “an exciting time” for the retail sector.

“I look forward to working with our dedicated retailers, and all my colleagues at Musgrave, to build on our reputation,” he added.

Mr Hanlon is a chartered director with the Institute of Chartered Directors Ireland and a graduate of the Irish Management Institute (Masters of Business) and University College Cork (BSc Food Science).

SuperValu serves more than 2.9 million customers every week with 220 stores nationwide, while Centra serves over 3.6 million customers per week with a total of 498 stores across the country.

Together, with their retail partners, the brands employ 27,550 people across Ireland.