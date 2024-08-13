Construction sector needs more diverse workforce to tackle housing crisis, Glenveagh says

The construction industry must do more to encourage diversity and inclusivity amongst its workforces, according to the chief executive of one of Ireland’s biggest house builders.

Glenveagh Properties chief executive Stephen Garvey said achieving greater diversity and inclusion in the industry is an “essential step” in expanding the workforce to the level necessary to tackle Ireland’s housing crisis.

The head of the listed company also said more diversity was important to create “the right culture across the industry” and to reflect the evolving needs of employees.

He also said this would “demonstrate the commitment of construction employers to acting responsibly in every aspect of their business”.

“We have a duty to our colleagues and to people who want to pursue their careers with us to be a responsible employer that makes everyone feel both welcome and valued,” he said.

“The construction industry has not been seen in the past as one that promotes diversity and inclusion and collectively we must change that for the better.

“The industry needs more women. It needs more people from outside Ireland who have made their home here. It needs more people from the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This is a challenge that needs to be addressed across our industry and we will work closely with other construction employers to play our part in resolving it.”

Glenveagh Properties said it remains on track to meet its building targets this year despite reporting a fall-off in earnings.

In a trading update in recent weeks, the home builder said it had completed 800 units of its 2,700 full-year target for 2024 and that it still expected full-year earnings per share to more than double to 17 cent, up from 8 cent in 2023.

Revenue for the six months to the end of June, however, dropped to €150 million, down from €172 million for the same period last year.

Mr Garvey’s comments on diversity came as Glenveagh was named the first company in the construction sector in Ireland to be awarded gold accreditation by the Irish Centre for Diversity.