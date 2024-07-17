Coimisiún na Meán launches €6m local democracy and courts reporting schemes

Media regulator Coimisiún na Meán is now accepting applications for a local democracy reporting scheme and a courts reporting scheme supported by €6 million in Exchequer funding.

This is the first time that print and online news providers can apply for direct supports from Coimisiún na Meán, which inherited the responsibilities of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland but was also given a wider remit when it was established last year.

Applications to the schemes, which are designed to boost journalistic coverage of local councils and district and circuit courts, can be submitted by media outlets or freelances working in partnership with news providers before a deadline of September 17th.

The launch of the schemes was welcomed by Minister for Media Catherine Martin, who announced the €6 million allocation as part of her department’s Budget 2024 measures. The schemes have been developed in line with recommendations issued by the Future of Media Commission, which submitted its report to the Government in September 2021, and after consultation with the industry.

Some €3 million has been allocated to the local democracy reporting scheme, while €2 million is earmarked for the courts reporting scheme. The remaining €1 million will be used for an ancillary measure, also now open to proposals, that will fund long-form, cross-platform journalism related to courts or local authority coverage.

“A strong, diverse and free media sector, of which local and regional news are a vital component, is essential for democracy and for our society as a whole. The schemes mark a new departure by the State to support public interest journalism at a time when traditional journalism is under pressure,” said Ms Martin.

Coimisiún na Meán’s media development commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the regulator was “delighted” to launch the schemes, which mark the first time it has opened up funds to which print and online news providers can apply. The schemes have been introduced this year on a pilot basis, he said, and will be subsequently reviewed.

“We would like to encourage all eligible applicants to apply for funding and we look forward to receiving feedback on the implementation of these new schemes,” he said.

The Future of Media Commission, an independent body set up by the Government, recommended that a total of six new funds should be established on a phased basis. The others relate to news reporting, digital transformation, media access and training and community media. Coimisiún na Meán said these would be “developed and implemented in due course”.