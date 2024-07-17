Boutique 10-pin bowling alley operator Lane7 to open at Dundrum Town Centre

The transformation of Dundrum Town Centre from traditional shopping centre to all-round lifestyle and leisure destination continues, as shopping habits keep changing in response to the growth of online retail.

Having lain dormant since the departure of its original tenant, the British toy retailer Hamleys in 2018, the large corner unit at Pembroke Square fronting on to Ballinteer Road is to become home to boutique bowling alley operator Lane7. The venue, which is due to open for business this December, will extend to 14,500sq ft and offer 10-pin bowling, augmented darts, floor shuffle, curling, ping pong, pool and dedicated karaoke booths.

The signing of Lane7 by Dundrum Town Centre owner Hammerson follows on from the brand’s successful opening last October of its largest-ever location at Hammerson’s Bullring & Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham.

The interior of Lane7's Edinburgh outlet: In Dublin, there will be a new Chinese restaurant, Roncheng, beneath the bowling alley.

While Lane7′s Dundrum premises had been pencilled in for occupation by the Stella Bowl, a bowling alley, cocktail bar and diner concept operated by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Press Up Entertainment Group, The Irish Times understands that Hammerson decided on a change of strategy for the Pembroke Square unit some time ago and pursued a deal with Lane7 instead.

A new Chinese restaurant, Roncheng, will be located beneath Lane7. The venue, which will extend to 4,700sq ft, is due to open in the final quarter of this year and will, according to its promoters “bring the five traditional flavours of the Far East – sweet, bitter, sour, spicy and salty – to Dublin, against the backdrop of a vibrant and refined setting”.

Australian jewellery specialist Lovisa will also open a new store at Dundrum, meeting demand among younger people for on-trend affordable jewellery. The brand has rapidly expanded its presence in the UK and Ireland, and this will be its fourth store in Dublin.

Digital-native jewellers Dylan Oaks will also open its first store in Dublin later this year at Dundrum Town Centre. The brand has grown its large following for personalised necklaces, bracelets and other pieces by partnering with social media influencers.

Commenting on Lane7′s decision to locate at Dundrum Town Centre, Connor Owens, managing director of Hammerson’s Irish asset management division, said: “This is another important milestone for Dundrum, as we continue to reposition our assets through new social concepts, which not only diversifies our occupier mix, but also drives footfall and customer engagement.

“Last year was significant for our Irish portfolio. Virtual reality concept Zero Latency opened at Swords Pavilions, expanding the centre’s use and proposition, while at Dundrum we repurposed over 200,000sq ft to introduce the first-ever Nike Live in Ireland, a new flagship Penneys, and Dunnes Stores, which in turn pushed footfall up by 3.3 per cent year on year.

“We’re excited that, through new uses and concepts, our vision to transform our portfolio from places where people come only to shop, to multipurpose ‘destinations’, is coming to life.”

Gavin Hughes, managing director of Lane7, said: “We are incredibly excited for Lane7′s first venue in Ireland. We know how much the people of Dublin love a good night out, and we’re looking forward to showing them what Lane7 has to offer.”