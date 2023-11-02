Dunnes Stores opens homewares and clothing shop in Dundrum Town Centre

Irish family owned retailer Dunnes Stores opened its latest store on Thursday in the Dundrum Town Centre, making its debut in the complex with a 5,100sq m unit offering a range of homewares and clothing.

The store is situated on the second floor and occupies the site that was formerly operated by Penneys, which moved to a much larger unit in the centre earlier this year. Dunnes will open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays, with reduced hours at the weekend.

The addition of Dunnes follows the decision recently by fashion designer Sinead Keary to open a pop-up store for the Christmas trading period. In addition, Dundrum has signed up footwear brand Skechers, which will open a near 375sq m store in December, and Spanish fashion retailer Mango, which is understood to be planning an opening there for the spring of 2024, with a unit of about 500sq m.

The Dundrum Town Centre is co-owned by British property group Hammerson and German insurer Allianz. Connor Owens, managing director, Hammerson Asset Management (Ireland) said the Dunnes Stores opening was a “fantastic draw” for the Dundrum centre in the lead up to Christmas, along with Skechers.