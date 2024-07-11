New electric vehicle sales fall by a quarter in first half of the year

Charging an electric vehicle: consumers are still struggling for confidence in the future of motoring. Photograph: iStock

The number of new electric vehicles (EVs) licensed for the first time in Ireland fell by 25 per cent in the first half of 2024, new data from the Central Statistics Office showed.

A total of 10,344 new EVs were licensed compared to 13,701 in 2023, accounting for 14 per cent of the total new cars registered for the first time.

Petrol cars were largely stable, declining 1 per cent to 25,137, while diesel cars rose 10 per cent to 17,477, accounting for almost a quarter of the total during the six-month period.

On a monthly basis, there were almost 3,500 new private cars registered for the first time, a decline of 37 per cent. When goods and other new vehicles were included, there was an overall drop in the number licensed during June of 27 per cent year-on-year. Used vehicles rose 19 per cent.

Volkswagen took the top spot as the most popular make of new private car licensed during the month.

New electric car registrations have edged lower in recent months, after a rise in sales last year and a chip shortage that hamstrung new car sales during the pandemic.

Concerns over access to chargers, the cost of the vehicles due to declining grants offered by the State and the life of the batteries in the vehicles have been raised as potential stumbling blocks for consumers who may be hesitating over making the leap.

A new survey from AA Ireland found 30 per cent of electric and hybrid vehicle drivers say the public charging network is “unsatisfactory” and they do not use it. Less than 5 per cent of people it surveyed said they were happy with public charging infrastructure, with the majority (56.5 per cent) having access to a home charger for their cars. Six per cent are planning to install one.

Thirty per cent said they only charge when they need to, regardless of time or location, while 8 per cent take advantage of work-based facilities.

EVs are still considered to be more cost effective overall than traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, with 40 per cent saying they were cheaper, and only 13 per cent classing them as more expensive. Only 8.6 per cent said their charging rates were very expensive, compared with 18 per cent who classed them as reasonable.

“The survey reveals that positive environmental factors and a smoother, quieter driving experience are the primary motivators for choosing to drive an EV,” said Jennifer Kilduff, head of marketing and PR for the AA Ireland.