It’s probably an oversimplification to suggest that house prices will keep rising as long as the shortage of homes exists, but the latest MyHome report shows there is no sign of prices levelling off. The latest report from the Irish Times-owned property website shows asking prices up the most almost two years. While asking prices aren’t final sale prices, they are a sign of how confident sellers are in the market. The report makes clear: it’s a sellers market still. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Even as the shortage continues, new home construction is touching a pace not seen since the days of the Celtic Tiger. That is effectively sustaining the construction industry at present, as commercial property construction slow. As Eoin reports, the BNP Paribas Real Estate’s latest construction PMI illustrates the issues in the sector.

The dispute between Aer Lingus and its pilots may move a step closer to resolution this week, with the Labour Court expected to publish its recommendations on resolving the matter. While the recommendations won’t be binding, the pilots union Ialpa has indicated it will likely put the what the Labour Court proposes to its members.

The increasing trend towards trade protectionism globally poses one of the chief threats to Ireland’s economic outlook, KPMG has warned. In its latest economic commentary, the consultancy warned that armed conflict and trade tensions are “flaring in numerous parts of the world”. These could fuel more isolationist policies “and Ireland is not immune to potential supply chain challenges and protectionist policies”, it warned. Eoin has the details.

Motorola Solutions is set to create 200 jobs in Cork, in what will be a big boost for the county. Fiona Keeley reports.

Working from home has most likely permanently changed office life for the long term. But how should companies react to what is now the new normal. Pilita Clark looks at the issue.

ICS Mortgages is the cut its interest rate for buy-to-let mortgages from August 1, the latest lender to cut rates.

The upcoming Budget should introduce a series of financial supports for food and drink firms in a bid to improve productivity and sustainability across the sector in the face of rising costs, say lobby group Food & Drink Ireland. Eoin has read the group’s submission.

As Keir Starmer takes over as UK prime minister, he has made overhauling the planning system to turboboost housing construction a priority. Developer Michael O’Flynn says the same should happen here.

Margaret Barrett is a former mortgage manager with Bank of Ireland and now runs Mortgage Navigators, which has specific experience working with professional contractors and self-employed applicants. Read about her spending habits in Me and My Money.

