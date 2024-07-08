Motorola Solutions set to create 200 jobs in Cork

Motorola Solutions is opening a new global research and development centre in Cork that is expected to create 200 jobs.

The roles will be focused on designing software for the company’s land mobile radio portfolio, a technology used by first responders and frontline workers, the company said in a statement. Motorola Solutions has plans for expansion into other technologies in the future, it added.

Motorola Solutions has invested more than €12 billion in research and development over the past 10 years and globally the company has more than 13,000 land mobile radio networks.

Motorola Solutions chief executive Greg Brown said the new centre in Cork would contribute to the company’s future vision of land mobile radio and help the 20,000 employees bring new solutions to their customers.

The investment is backed by IDA Ireland whose boss, Michael Lohan, said the company plans “demonstrates Ireland’s ability to win strategic investments from global leaders”. The US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin hailed the move as “a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to Ireland” and capitalises on the strength of the Ireland-US relationship.

“Regional investment is a priority for the Government,” Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke said, describing the creation of 200 jobs as a boost for the region.

A spokeswoman for Motorola Solutions said Ireland and Cork were long-established hubs for innovation and recruitment for positions will start in 2024 and continue into 2025.

In the company’s results from Q1 2024, sales stood at €2.4 billion – up 10 per cent from the same period a year ago. In an updated forecast for 2024, the company expects revenue growth of about 7 per cent.

The new development goes alongside the company’s existing presence in the Irish market. In 2022 it acquired Tetra Solutions, which provides the bulk of radio communications to first responders in Ireland.