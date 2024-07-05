PTSB shakes up executive management team ahead of expansion plans

PTSB has announced a number of changes to its executive management team as part of plans to become “an enlarged bank of systemic importance to the Irish economy”, chief executive Eamonn Crowley said on Friday.

Ger Mitchell has been appointed chief customer and people officer; Patrick Farrell as chief retail banking officer; and Leontia Fannin as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. The appointments will take effect from August 1st.

The bank said the changes follow on from its designation as a “systemically important institution” by the Central Bank in November, which is a designation applied to banks deemed to be of systemic importance to the economy.

The designation takes effect from January 1st. PTSB said the changes will “strengthen the effectiveness of the bank’s executive management team as the bank continues to grow and diversify its business”.

“As PTSB enters a new phase as an enlarged bank of systemic importance to the Irish economy, it is crucial that the bank’s executive management team is strengthened,” said Mr Crowley.

“Ger, Patrick and Leontia each bring invaluable knowledge and expertise to their respective roles which will be fundamental to the bank’s success in the next stage of our evolution as a full-service, customer-focused personal and business bank.”

Mr Mitchell has extensive senior management and C-suite experience across a number of roles in PTSB involving complex processes and large-scale teams.

He has been a member of its executive committee since 2012 with his most recent role as chief human resources officer and corporate development director.

In his new role, Mr Mitchell will support “further elevation of a customer-centric culture where customers are put at the heart of the bank’s strategy”.

Mr Farrell has over 25 years’ experience across the banking industry holding a variety of senior management roles in strategy, product and proposition development, marketing, private banking and retail sales and service distribution.

PTSB said his role of chief retail banking officer is reflective of its increased nationwide branch footprint and growth and diversification through its expanded business banking and newly acquired asset finance business lines.

Ms Fannin is currently head of corporate affairs, communications and sustainability, and has been a member of the bank’s senior leadership team since 2018.

The role of chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer has been newly created “to reflect the bank’s commitment to sustainability as a key driver of its corporate strategy and the value it places on corporate affairs”.