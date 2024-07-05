Circle K purchases nine forecourts and shops from retail group Pelco

Managing director Ciara Foxton said this was part of Circle K’s growth strategy and is going to enhance the company’s network of shops across the State. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Circle K has bought nine forecourts and convenience shops in Ireland from retail group Pelco. Seven of the locations are in Dublin with one each in counties Meath and Westmeath.

The expansion will increase the total number of Circle K locations in Ireland to 419 and stores from 168 to 177. Rebranding will take place over the next few months.

The acquisition, announced on Friday, is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The 142 staff employed at the various locations will become employees of Circle K, increasing its total headcount in Ireland to 2,574.

The new locations in Co Dublin include Airside in Swords; Dublin Street, Balbriggan; Newtown, Malahide Road; Butterly Business Park, Beaumont; Townparks, Skerries; R125 Rolestown East; and the Rathfarnham Road.

The forecourt in Co Meath is in Batterstown, and the shop in Co Westmeath is on Robinstown Road in Mullingar.

The company has invested €230 million in Ireland since it arrived in 2016, including the development of sustainable fuel and electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as development of existing forecourts across the country.

Managing director Ciara Foxton said it was part of Circle K’s growth strategy and would help enhance the company’s network of shops across the State.

The new shops will help serve the company’s 1.5 million customers, Ms Foxton said. Welcoming the new staff to the Circle K network, she said: “We believe the skills and experience of our new colleagues will greatly complement our own amazing staff across our network of locations.”