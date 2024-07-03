Jobs at risk in Telus International Ireland

It is understood as many as 70 jobs at Telus in Cork may be at risk. Photograph: Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images

A number of roles in Telus International Ireland are to go in the next few weeks. It is understood that up to 70 roles in Cork could be at risk.

According to sources, employees at the outsourcing firm are liaising with human resources regarding redundancy packages.

The move follows sweeping job cuts in August last year, particularly across Europe, when Telus cut 6 per cent of their global staff.

Staff were informed on Friday that teams are being let go from September 1st until September 22nd, sources say. It is understood that staff affected are being split into groups to appoint a representative who will negotiate redundancy packages on behalf of the group.

Employees were informed of the redundancy plan in an online meeting and were told this was due to a change in strategy, sources say.

Telus has three offices in Ireland, one in Cork, Dublin and Ballina.

“We can confirm that, regrettably, we have informed a group of Telus International Ireland team members that their employment will cease,” a company spokeswoman said. “We are in consultation with the team members affected. We are unable to provide any specific details due to standard NDAs with all of our clients.”

“Telus International is working on redeployment options for affected team members and in instances where redeployment is not feasible or where team members have made the decision to seek employment elsewhere, we are supporting them with access to career-planning services as well as dedicated wellness support.

“These changes are not a reflection of our team members’ efforts.”

Telus became known in Ireland after it took over Dan Kiely’s VoxPro, in 2015. It took over the remainder of VoxPro in 2019.