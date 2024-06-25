Aer Lingus due at Labour Court as row over pilot pay continues

Aer Lingus will brief the Labour Court on the pilots’ pay row on Tuesday morning in the latest bid to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The court invited both sides to separate meetings in a surprise intervention late on Monday.

Aer Lingus will attend this morning while, trade union, the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association, is due there this afternoon.

Pilots are seeking a 23.88 per cent pay rise to compensate them for the increase in the cost of living since their last pay boost in 2019.

Aer Lingus maintains that their salaries have risen 23 per cent on average since then. It branded their pay claim “exorbitant” and “untenable”.

Ialpa last week told the airline that its members would begin a strict work to rule on Wednesday, prompting the company to cancel 124 flights “to protect as many services as possible” from disruption.

The union subsequently announced that pilots would strike between 5am and 1pm on June 29th. Aer Lingus axed further services as a result, bringing total cancellations to 220.