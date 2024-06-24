Ossie Kilkenny loses Killiney home

Ossie Kilkenny and his wife, Anna, were not in court for the announcement of the making of the possession order. Photograph: Alan Betson, Irish Times Staff Photographer.

Former accountant to the stars Ossie Kilkenny has lost his Killiney Hill home to Pepper Finance but has been given a 12-months stay on being thrown out by the bank to facilitate “ongoing engagement.”

Judge John O’Connor was apprised of the deal today by barrister Tomas Keys, counsel for Pepper, when he told the Circuit Civil Court it could make a consent order for possession against the Kilkennys and in favour of the bank.

Mr Keys, who appeared with Amoss Llp solicitors, told Judge O’Connor the court would have read the papers in the drawn-out case which divulged an overall arrears debt of €2,186,434 against Lissadrone, Killiney Hill, Killiney, Co Dublin, the family home of Osmond and his wife Anna Kilkenny.

Counsel said there had been engagement between the parties, more directly by their solicitors, under a resolution process and the Kilkennys had agreed to the court making an order for possession of Lissadrone in favour of the Pepper.

READ MORE

“The court will have seen the arrears and, given the engagement between the parties, both are agreeable for the court to put a stay of 12 months on execution of the order for possession to facilitate ongoing talks,” Mr Keys told Judge O’Connor.

Mr Keys added that it was also agreed that no order for costs be made by the court against the Kilkennys. Counsel for the couple indicated his clients’ agreement to the orders being made.

Caroline Loftus, senior operations manager for Pepper Finance Corporation, in an update to the court in respect of the current position of the Kilkennys’ mortgage account, stated in an affidavit that as of 2nd November 2023 the outstanding balance of arrears on the now expired mortgage had increased from €2,088,432 to €2, 186,434, an increase of €98,000.

Mr Kilkenny (77) and his wife, Anna, were not in court for the announcement of the making of the possession order. Judge O’Connor made the orders requested by both parties.

Mr Kilkenny acted as accountant for U2 for decades along with numerous other singers. He also held a stake in Ardmore Studios, among other business interests.