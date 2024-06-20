Citigroup names new CEO for EU hub in Dublin

Citi has appointed Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia as chief executive of its Dublin EU hub.

Citigroup has named Ignacio Gutiérrez-Orrantia as chief executive (CEO) of its Citibank Europe, its European Union (EU) banking hub based in Dublin.

Mr Gutiérrez-Orrantia – known as Nacho – takes on this role in addition to his existing Europe cluster and banking head role, which he has held since November 2023. In that role, he has overall responsibility for managing relationships with Citigroup’s clients in Europe.

Citibank Europe’s previous CEO, Kristine Braden left the group late last year after 25 years as part of a company reorganisation.

The banking group moved in March to cut 168 Irish roles as part of a global cost-cutting initiative.

Still, it said that the Dublin hub, which employed close to 3,000 people at the end of last year, would continue to play an important role in its global network.

Mr Gutiérrez-Orrantia has over 30 years of experience in financial services. He has been at Citigroup for 20 years and was most recently co-head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Banking Capital Markets and Advisory business.

Citigroup’s European hub has become the second-largest bank in Ireland last year, with total assets growing almost 20 per cent last year to $154.6 billion (€144.2bn), driven as the US banking giant moved its stake in a Polish bank into the business. Bank of Ireland remained the biggest, with €156 billion of assets.

Citibank Europe’s pretax profit jumped 68 per cent last year to $2.14 billion, fuelled by the impact of higher interest rates globally.