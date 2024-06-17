Aer Lingus strike now ‘inevitable’, warns union

A pilots’ strike at Aer Lingus looked “inevitable” on Monday after more than 99 per cent of them voted for industrial action in a row over pay.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) confirmed the ballot’s result shortly before 3:30pm.

Observers say a strike at the carrier looks inevitable as a consequence, as there is little sign of the gap between the sides closing. Pilots are seeking pay rises of more than 20 per cent.

A series of one-day strikes is thought to be the most likely course that they will follow, although they have the option of working to rule, which could still disrupt flights.

Aer Lingus could face likely industrial action by the end of the month, as the union has to give at least seven days notice of its intentions.

Mark Tighe, Ialpa president, said it would consult with colleagues in trade union Fórsa, to which his organisation is affiliated, before deciding on its next steps.

The ballot result showed that just six of the 668 pilots who voted opposed industrial action.

More to follow.