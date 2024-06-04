Pharma executive resolves court action over disciplinary process

The Four Courts. A pharmaceutical company executive has resolved his High Court action against his employer over a disciplinary process brought against him over an allegation that he harassed a junior female colleague. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

A pharmaceutical company executive has resolved his High Court action against his employer over a disciplinary process brought against him over an allegation that he harassed a junior female colleague.

The action was brought by Sean Brennan, a senior vice president of product quality and surveillance at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International. He strongly rejected all of the allegations against him.

Mr Brennan brought proceedings after he was made the subject of an internal disciplinary process over allegations including that he harassed a junior female colleague in the aftermath of the firm’s Christmas party at a Dublin hotel last December.

He claimed the investigation arose out of allegations that on the night of the party he had engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a junior female colleague.

READ MORE

It is also alleged that he made unwanted sexual advances towards her at a private hotel room and later at an informal after-party at another private hotel room.

He claimed that a report compiled by those investigating the allegations had concluded that he had behaved in an inappropriate manner.

He claimed the investigation process was flawed on several grounds including he was refused the opportunity to cross-examine his accuser and other witnesses who provided evidence against him.

The company had denied the claims that the process was flawed.

Last month Mr Justice Mark Sanfey granted Mr Brennan, on an ex parte basis, a temporary injunction restraining the company from continuing with the disciplinary process.

The matter had stood adjourned until Tuesday, when barrister Ian FitzHarris, appearing with Mark Harty SC, for Mr Brennan, told the judge that the sides had resolved their differences and the matter could be struck out.

All previous orders in the action could be vacated, counsel added.

No further details of the settlement, which is understood to be confidential, were given in open court.

Mr Justice Sanfey welcomed the resolution.

In his action Mr Brennan denied any wrongdoing and said the investigators had acted outside of their jurisdiction in making findings against him

He argued that the findings are demonstrably unfair, unreasonable and contrary to common sense.

Arising out of the findings in the investigation report he was directed to appear before a disciplinary panel last month. He claimed this would have decided what action, if any, to take against him.

Mr Brennan, from Aubrey Manor, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, has been warned that he may be dismissed from his employment.

However, he obtained a temporary injunction against the defendant restraining the process from being progressed any further pending the determination of the court action.