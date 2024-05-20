Rent prices in Ireland are likely to rise in the near term due to a shortage of new supply into the market. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Rent increases are likely to accelerate as the supply of new homes that aided a recent easing dries up, hitting workers on average wages, according to a report by property website Daft.ie. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The late Tony O’Reilly was a dazzling star who left a mark on many facets of Irish society and who made peace easily with his bankruptcy in 2015, writes Rory Godson, who covered his career as a journalist and became an adviser after starting his own business.

In her weekly column, the FT’s Pilita Clark makes a compelling case for having more fun at work.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader wonders if they can qualify for the rent-a-room tax relief by letting rooms in their house on a short-term basis to students. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, Doireann Healy, founder/designer at Begley and Bowie recalls how her parents “always encouraged us to work hard but to also enjoy life”. She was talking to Tony Clayton-Lea.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy notes how ESB has pulled the plug on its retail arm in Northern Ireland due to a decline in business and issues with the regulator, but continues to fund its loss-making subsidiary in Britain.

The passenger cap at Dublin Airport will cost the Irish tourism industry billions of euro in lost revenues and tens of thousands in missed job opportunities, a report from a leading industry body has warned. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Ibec has called for Dublin City Council to pause its plans to restrict traffic in the city centre until the impact on businesses has been fully assessed. Conor Pope has the story.

Trinity College and UCD Smurfit have both scored well in the latest FT global rankings on executive education programmes, writes Barry O’Halloran.

The head of the Financial Services Union has called for a five-year moratorium on the closure of bank branches on the island, to allow time for an assessment of the impact on customers and local communities.

