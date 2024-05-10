C&C delays publishing full year results

The Irish-based but London-listed company behind Bulmers is delaying publishing its annual results.

Shares in drinks maker C&C fell on Friday, after the company delayed announcing its full year earnings.

The owner of Bulmers is deferring its earnings announcement, scheduled for May 23rd, it said in a statement. It did not provide a new publication date, adding it will be provided “as soon as possible.”

The stock fell as much as 2.4 per cent in early trading in London.

“Whilst the preparation of the Group’s Annual Report and Accounts for FY2024 is well advanced, additional time is required to complete a review of certain non-cash accounting measurements relating to previous financial periods,” it said.

The company, which counts Tennents lager among its other brands, reaffirmed its expects to post an underlying profit of about €60 million for its financial year, which runs until the end of February.

“With increasing confidence in the medium-term outlook for the business, together with its strong cash generation and conversion, C&C also reaffirms its intention to return €150 million to shareholders over the next three years within its stated leverage range,” it added.