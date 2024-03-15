Kenmare Resources founder to quit firm

Irish miner Kenmare Resources said Michael Carvill will step down as managing director later this year.

He will remain on its board and in his executive role until the group’s Interim results in August, Kenmare said in a statement. After that, he will be available to it in a consultancy capacity until at least the end of this year, it added.

The company has begun a process to appoint a successor and said it will consider both internal and external candidates, it said.

“Michael founded Kenmare in 1987 and under his leadership, Kenmare has evolved into one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals,” the company said.

The company has operations in more than 15 countries and is responsible for 7 per cent of global supply of titanium feedstocks. Since 2019, Kenmare has returned over $230 million to shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs.

Mr Carvill said: “As I turn 65 later this year, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down as managing director.

“It has been a privilege to lead Kenmare for almost four decades and I would like to thank all my friends and colleagues within the company, as well as our customers, shareholders, and partners in Mozambique, for their continued support.

“I am proud of what Kenmare has achieved to date and confident in our team’s ability to continue to execute on Kenmare’s strategy to create value for all stakeholders.”