Gary McGann set for chairman role at Polish e-commerce platform

Gary McGann has 'profound experience' for role as chairman of e-commerce platform Allegro, the company said.

Irish businessman Gary McGann is set to be appointed as chairman of the board of Poland’s largest ecommerce platform pending the approval of the group’s shareholders.

The veteran executive, who previously served as chairman of betting giant Flutter and group chief executive of Smurfit Kappa among other roles, has been put forward for the role of non-executive director at Allegro’s annual general meeting later this year.

Mr McGann has consented to his appointment, according to an announcement made to the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Tuesday, replacing Darren Huston.

Mr Huston, who also serves as chairman of airline price comparison platform Skyscanner, will leave the company after seven years in the role in which he “led the company” through its initial public offering in 2020, Allegro said.

“Gary McGann has chaired complex international listed businesses such as Flutter plc, whose enterprise value grew from €1 billion to €30 billion during his tenure (2014-23),” the company said. “He has profound experience as an executive and non-executive director.”

Mr McGann also stepped down as chairman of Cuisine de France owner Aryzta in 2020 after activist investors took charge of the Swiss company in a partial boardroom coup.

Founded in 1999, Luxembourg-registered Allegro has grown rapidly in recent years, reporting group revenues of more than €10 billion last year. Although it generates most of its revenues in Poland, it has expanded across central Europe and claims to serve some 20 million customers annually.