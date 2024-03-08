Unveiled: Ireland’s largest onshore wind farm to power 140,000 homes

Oweninny wind farm in North Mayo, which has completed its second phase. Built in a joint venture between the ESB and Bord na Móna, it is Ireland's largest onshore wind farm and cost €320 million.

The ESB and Bord na Móna on Friday marked the completion of Ireland’s largest wind farm in North Mayo which has installed capacity of 192 megawatts, meeting the electricity needs of some 140,000 homes.

Oweninny wind farm was delivered in two phases with a total investment of €320 million. In 2019, 29 turbines were erected while the second phase, consisting of 31 turbines, has now entered commercial operation. It was financed by a consortium of banks including AIB, BNP Paribas and the EIB.

Minister for Climate and Energy Eamon Ryan said: “This really is a significant day for Ireland, and for Mayo...this flagship project showcases what we can achieve, and what must be done, to deliver the clean energy we need to reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuel.”

ESB chief executive Paddy Hayes said the project was an important element in delivering its net zero emissions by 2040 target.

“Oweninny builds on our long-standing history of delivering projects of scale in North Mayo and the wider West of Ireland region. Renewable electricity reduces Ireland’s dependence on gas markets and contributes to Ireland’s ambitious climate action plan targets, supporting a net-zero future for the customers and communities we serve.”

The project was an important milestone for Bord na Móna “as it underpins our dedication to operate as climate solutions and renewable energy leader in Ireland following the completion of our brown to green transition at the end of 2023″, its chief executive Tom Donnellan said. “In Ireland, we are putting more renewables on the grid than ever before, which is essential if we are to meet our targets of achieving 80 per cent renewable energy by 2030.”

Located between Crossmolina and Bangor Erris, the development adjoins Ireland’s first commercial wind farm, Bord na Móna’s Bellacorrick, which was built in 1992 when the late Eddie O’Connor was chief executive – and remains in operation.

The wind farm has a community benefit fund that will invest €18m towards not-for-profit organisations such as community and voluntary groups, charities, social enterprises and clubs and societies which supports community-based initiatives and improvement projects.

The site includes a €3m visitor interpretative centre focusing on the science, engineering and technology behind renewable energy, while raising awareness of climate change and considering the landscape in which the wind farm is based.

Meanwhile Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has published the State’s first industrial strategy for offshore wind energy, which sets out 40 actions with a view to creating 5,000 jobs by 2030.

Its overarching objective is to maximise the industrial development opportunity arising from offshore wind energy production while establishing “clean, green, renewable industries of the future”. The actions for implementation in 2024 and 2025 were developed in collaboration with other Government departments and agencies.

On offshore wind supply chains, it commits to building capacity and capability to deliver on a 37 gigawatt target by 2050 “and give Ireland an edge in exporting products and services related to offshore wind energy”. It will support research, development and innovation “to give Ireland a competitive cutting edge in new technology and know-how for the sector”.

This will be done by pursuing balanced regional economic development, it says, including development of a suite of green energy industrial parks, which can attract major foreign direct investment, establish new indigenous green businesses and serve as test beds for green technological innovation.