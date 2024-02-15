European Commission sharply cuts 2024 growth forecast for Irish economy

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni gives a press conference on Winter Economic Forecast at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

The European Commission has sharply cut its growth forecast for the Irish economy this year, estimating that output contracted by 1.9 per cent in 2023 as a technical recession – defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth – extended into the second half of the year.

In its latest economic forecast for the European Union, the commission said overall EU gross domestic product (GDP) increased by an estimated 0.5 per cent in 2023, down from a previous estimate of 0.6 per cent. GDP is estimated to have declined in 11 of the 27 member state economies as they grappled with declining output and investment amid a sharp rise in European Central Bank interest rates over the past 18 months.

The commission said the bloc’s economy entered 2024 “on a weaker footing than expected” also due to weaker household purchasing power, a consequence of still-elevated consumer prices.

However, headline consumer price inflation is now expected to fall sharply in 2024, the commission said, from 6.3 per cent in 2023 to 3 per cent in 2024 and 2.5 per cent in 2025.

In Ireland, the commission said: “Inflation decelerated notably in the final months of 2023, largely driven by the pass-through of falling wholesale energy prices to consumers. Annual inflation in 2023 averaged 5.2 per cent and is projected to ease further over the forecast horizon as energy prices and commodity prices recede.

“Domestic price pressures are expected to continue, driven by sustained tightness in the labour market. Overall inflation is projected at 2.2 per cent in 2024 and 1.9 per cent in 2025, lower than forecast in autumn.”

But the commission also cut its growth forecast for the Republic’s economy “substantially” from a previous projection of 3 per cent to just 1.2 per cent in 2024.

Last year’s downturn, which saw the economy enter a technical recession in the second quarter of the year, was largely due to a contraction in exports from the pharmaceutical sector and in contract manufacturing within the Republic, the Commission said.

Consumer spending, meanwhile, remained “resilient”, as did the labour market, giving the Republic’s economy a strong foundation into 2024 when exports are expected to rebound.

